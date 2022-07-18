The Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University, would like to cordially invite you to join the 17th APRU Multi-Hazards Symposium 2022, which will be held during November 29 – November 30, 2022 at the Mandarin Hotel Bangkok Samyan, Thailand.

Carrying the theme banner, “Innovation Towards Sustainable Growth and Disaster Risk Reduction”, the symposium will cover the following topics:

  • Innovation for Disaster Risk Reduction
  • Engineering and Infrastructure for Disaster Risk Reduction
  • Community Health and Well-being for Disaster Risk Reduction
  • Social and Governance Policies/Socio-economic Issues in Disaster Management
  • Building Community Resilience in Disaster Management
  • Disaster Communication in Disaster Management

Individuals interested in submitting an abstract for the symposium may do so by filling out the following form https://forms.gle/WDeZLz4sUB2wvjdK7

For more information on the 17th APRU, go to https://apru2022.eng.chula.ac.th/?fbclid=IwAR2oEQfbbz2XNJl7EzTHDmqt1LsXaJ9VniRIeBrLARnTAw6OFudPW97mHcM

 

 

 

