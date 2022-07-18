The Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University, would like to cordially invite you to join the 17th APRU Multi-Hazards Symposium 2022, which will be held during November 29 – November 30, 2022 at the Mandarin Hotel Bangkok Samyan, Thailand.





Carrying the theme banner, “Innovation Towards Sustainable Growth and Disaster Risk Reduction”, the symposium will cover the following topics:

Innovation for Disaster Risk Reduction

Engineering and Infrastructure for Disaster Risk Reduction

Community Health and Well-being for Disaster Risk Reduction

Social and Governance Policies/Socio-economic Issues in Disaster Management

Building Community Resilience in Disaster Management

Disaster Communication in Disaster Management

Individuals interested in submitting an abstract for the symposium may do so by filling out the following form https://forms.gle/WDeZLz4sUB2wvjdK7

For more information on the 17th APRU, go to https://apru2022.eng.chula.ac.th/?fbclid=IwAR2oEQfbbz2XNJl7EzTHDmqt1LsXaJ9VniRIeBrLARnTAw6OFudPW97mHcM