Newswise — MELVILLE, NY., Jan. 30, 2023 – The Acoustical Society of America (ASA) offers Science Communication Awards in Acoustics to recognize excellence in the communication of acoustics-related topics to a popular audience. Click here to nominate examples of excellent acoustics communication by March 15, 2023.

The 2023 award cycle will accept content created between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2022. If you have seen, heard, or created something acoustics-related during this time frame, please nominate it! Each nominated entry will be judged according to its general accessibility, relevance to acoustics, accuracy, and quality. Eligible media formats include newspaper and magazine articles, videos, podcasts, TikTok or YouTube content, books, and websites. ASA will consider self-nominations and nominations from creators who are ASA members and nonmembers alike. All non-ASA-member recipients will receive a cash prize of $2,500 and a travel stipend to attend an ASA meeting for award presentation. ASA Member recipients will receive a $1,000 cash prize.

These awards were known as the “Science Writing Award,” however, in the 2010s, videos and other multimedia content began to be submitted for consideration. So, the Public Relations Committee renamed and restructured the award to recognize that good science communication can happen through many kinds of media. Check out past recipients here.

For complete award details and to make nominations, please visit https://acoustics.org/science-communication-award-2023/.

