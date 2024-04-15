The Petroleum and Petrochemical College, Chulalongkorn University cordially invites those interested in joining “The 30th PPC Symposium on Petroleum, Petrochemicals, and Polymers” and “The 15th Research Symposium on Petrochemical and Materials Technology” from May 29-30, 2024 at the Petroleum and Petrochemical College and Mandarin Hotel, Bangkok Thailand. This event is being jointly organized by Chula Petroleum and Petrochemical College, the Center of Excellence on Petrochemical and Materials Technology and the Thai Institute of Chemical Engineering and Applied Chemistry.

Under the theme “Empowering the Transformation of Energy and Material Innovation for Low Carbon Future”, the conference aims to share knowledge about innovation in various fields including Petrochemicals, Alternative Polymers and Materials that have the potential to change the future. It also seeks to foster collaboration among experts and researchers in the industrial sector who are capable of developing innovative solutions for sustainably addressing environmental and energy issues.

                       PPC & PETROMAT Symposium 2024


The sessions include:

  1. Unleashing Feedstock Potential-Cutting-Edge Catalysis for Accelerated Conversion
  2. Advanced Materials Innovation: Design Meets Application
  3. Energy Landscape Transformation-Renewable Generation, Storage, and Conversion
  4. AI Alchemy & Optimization: Harnessing Digital Tools for Materials & Energy
  5. Towards a Low Carbon Future-Technological Solutions for CCUS, Decarbonization and Circular Economy

Important dates:

  • Registration & Abstract Submission: Now until April 12, 2024 at https://forms.gle/XXG4gmnoPC6PK1Gz9
  • (General Participants can register at: https://shorturl.at/eiqyE)
  • Notification of Abstract Acceptance by e-mail:  April 1-29, 2024
  • After Abstract Acceptance: May 6, 2024, Proceeding Submission
  • e-Abstract Available Online: May 27, 2024
  • e-Proceeding Available Online: June 3, 2024

For more information, visit the website: http://www.ppc.chula.ac.th/ppcsymposium/ or e-mail: [email protected]

You can also call: +66 2218 4114 or +66 2218 4155

 

