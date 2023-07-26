Newswise — The Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University, together with the Chemical Society of Thailand will co-organize “the 16th Eurasia Conference on Chemical Science 2023 (EuAsC2S–16)” under the theme “Frontiers in Chemical Sciences for Sustainability”, from December 13-15, 2023 at the Berkeley Hotel Pratunam, Bangkok.
The conference will highlight cutting-edge research in chemistry and green chemistry for sustainability. Lined up for the conference are presentations by world-class speakers, from Thailand and abroad, as well as student poster presentations and talks from world-renowned scientists, including
- Professor Jean–Marie Lehn
Nobel Laurate in Chemistry 1987, University of Strasbourg, France
- Professor John C. Warner and Professor Paul T. Anastas
Distinguished Professor in Green Chemistry and Sustainability, Chulalongkorn University
Scientific Sessions
- Green Process for Fine Chemical Production / Biomass Conversion
- Renewable Energy and Carbon Capture/Conversion
- Natural Product, Chemical Biology and Medicinal Chemistry
- Materials Chemistry for Sustainable Future
- Environmental Monitoring and Remediation
- Molecular Design and Modelling
- Chemical and Bio-Sensors
For more information on the conference and registration, visit https://www.eurasia2023.com/home#registration or scan the QR Code on the poster.
MEDIA CONTACTRegister for reporter access to contact details
Article Multimedia
Credit: