Newswise — The Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University, together with the Chemical Society of Thailand will co-organize “the 16th Eurasia Conference on Chemical Science 2023 (EuAsC2S–16)” under the theme “Frontiers in Chemical Sciences for Sustainability”, from December 13-15, 2023 at the Berkeley Hotel Pratunam, Bangkok.

The conference will highlight cutting-edge research in chemistry and green chemistry for sustainability. Lined up for the conference are presentations by world-class speakers, from Thailand and abroad, as well as student poster presentations and talks from world-renowned scientists, including

Professor Jean–Marie Lehn

Nobel Laurate in Chemistry 1987, University of Strasbourg, France

Professor John C. Warner and Professor Paul T. Anastas

Distinguished Professor in Green Chemistry and Sustainability, Chulalongkorn University

Scientific Sessions

Green Process for Fine Chemical Production / Biomass Conversion

Renewable Energy and Carbon Capture/Conversion

Natural Product, Chemical Biology and Medicinal Chemistry

Materials Chemistry for Sustainable Future

Environmental Monitoring and Remediation

Molecular Design and Modelling

Chemical and Bio-Sensors

For more information on the conference and registration, visit https://www.eurasia2023.com/home#registration or scan the QR Code on the poster.



