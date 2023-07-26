Newswise — The Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University, together with the Chemical Society of Thailand will co-organize “the 16th Eurasia Conference on Chemical Science 2023 (EuAsC2S–16)” under the theme “Frontiers in Chemical Sciences for Sustainability”, from December 13-15, 2023 at the Berkeley Hotel Pratunam, Bangkok.

The conference will highlight cutting-edge research in chemistry and green chemistry for sustainability.  Lined up for the conference are presentations by world-class speakers, from Thailand and abroad, as well as student poster presentations and talks from world-renowned scientists, including 

  • Professor Jean–Marie Lehn 
    Nobel Laurate in Chemistry 1987, University of Strasbourg, France 
  • Professor John C. Warner and Professor Paul T. Anastas 
    Distinguished Professor in Green Chemistry and Sustainability, Chulalongkorn University 

Scientific Sessions 

  • Green Process for Fine Chemical Production / Biomass Conversion 
  • Renewable Energy and Carbon Capture/Conversion 
  • Natural Product, Chemical Biology and Medicinal Chemistry 
  • Materials Chemistry for Sustainable Future 
  • Environmental Monitoring and Remediation 
  • Molecular Design and Modelling 
  • Chemical and Bio-Sensors 

For more information on the conference and registration, visit https://www.eurasia2023.com/home#registration or scan the QR Code on the poster. 
 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Call for Papers and Participants: The 16th Eurasia Conference on Chemical Science 2023 (EuAsC2S–16) – Frontiers in Chemical Sciences for Sustainability

Credit:

Caption:

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Higher Education Event
SECTION
CHANNELS
Chemistry Energy
KEYWORDS
Thai Thailand University Research Conference call for papers call for participants sustainabililty Sustainability and the Environment Green Chemistry green chemicals chemical production Biomass Conversion Renewable Energy Carbon Capture Process Chemical Biology Medicinal Chemistry Materials Chemistry Sustainable Future Environmental Monitoring Remediation Molecular Design molecular modeling Biosensors carbon conversion
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You