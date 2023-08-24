Chulalongkorn University Language Institute (CULI) is delighted to invite all to join the international conference “ELT in the New Era: From Basic to Higher Education”, and log in for online post-conference workshops via Zoom from November 23-25, 2023, at Thailand’s time zone (GMT+7).

The conference aims to provide researchers of the English language and practitioners in Thailand and overseas with a forum for sharing current research and practices on English language instruction, learning and assessment. The event will also provide great opportunities to meet colleagues in the ELT profession and learn from leading speakers, and other invited and parallel session speakers.

Key Dates

Call for papers: July 10 – September 15, 2023

Call for participation: August 1 – November 15, 2023

Conference dates: November 23–24, 2023

Post-conference workshops: November 25, 2023

For registration and to make payments, please visit https://www.culi.chula.ac.th/International/2023InterCon/Regis&Payment.html.

For more information, contact via e-mail: [email protected]

or call: +668 1440 1657, +668 9136 5922.