Attention Place Branding Researchers and Practitioners!

Newswise — The Marketing Department of Chulalongkorn Business School is delighted to host the 8th Annual Conference of the International Place Branding Association (IPBA) in Bangkok, Thailand, from October 30 to November 1, 2024.

This conference aims to unite scholars, practitioners and students in the fields of place branding and related areas such as nation branding, public diplomacy, city branding, country branding, and destination branding. As the primary platform for the International Place Branding Association, the conference facilitates idea exchange, nurtures connections within the global place branding community, bridges scholars and practitioners, and advances professionalization in the field.

In preparation for the annual conference, we invite submissions for:

Original Research Contributions

Practitioner Case Studies

Doctoral Colloquia

Panel Proposals

Artistic Contributions

Key Dates:

Submission

May 5, 2024 – Submission deadline for abstracts, full papers, special sessions and artwork

June 5, 2024 – Feedback to authors

August 15, 2024 – Resubmission deadline for papers, special sessions, and artwork

Registration

June 5, 2024 – Registration opens

September 15, 2024 – Early Bird Registration closing date

October 2, 2024 – Registration closing date

October 30 to November 1, 2024 – Conference

Immerse yourself in the dynamic crossroads of marketing, tourism, diplomacy, and beyond. Join the conference to be a vital part of the global dialogue on place branding as a positive force. Your insights matter, so share them, connect with experts, and together let’s mold the future of place branding!

For more information, visit http://ipba2024.cbs.chula.ac.th

or email: [email protected].