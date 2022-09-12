Newswise — The Halal Science Center, Chulalongkorn University, and Research Synergy Foundation, invite all to attend “The International Halal Science and Technology Conference 2022 (IHSATEC): 15th Halal Science Industry and Business (HAISB)” and has opened up a call for papers. The conference sessions will be on December 15-16, 2022 at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand.

The call for papers will be open until October 31, 2022.

All accepted abstracts will be published in an abstract conference e-book with E-ISBN.
Conference Papers Proceeding will be published by ResearchSynergy Press with ISBN, DOI number, indexed in Google Scholar, and submitted to DOAJ.

Several fields of study are included,

  • Food Science and Nutrition
  • Food Safety and Management
  • Natural Products and Bioactivate Compound
  • Cosmetic Science
  • Biotechnology and Molecular Biology
  • Halal Block Chain and Digital Transformation
  • Health and Medical Science
  • Nanoscience and Technology
  • Environment and Green Technology
  • Post Covid-19 Management
  • Digital Marketing and Data Driven Marketing
  • e-Business and Mobile Commerce
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Islamic Finance

The registration fee for On-site Conference (Presenter/ Attendee) is $175 USD (Presenter) and $150 USD for Virtual Paper Presentation (Presenter). Free for participants (Non-presenter).

*Limited for selected participants: 30 presenters will be exempted from conference fees and accommodations during their stay in Bangkok.

For more information on the conference and registration,
visit https://ihsatec.com/ or scan the QR code available on the conference poster

For inquiries, e-mail [email protected]
or call on WhatsApp +62 811-227-479, +62 811-233-1733.

 

