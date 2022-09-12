Newswise — The Halal Science Center, Chulalongkorn University, and Research Synergy Foundation, invite all to attend “The International Halal Science and Technology Conference 2022 (IHSATEC): 15th Halal Science Industry and Business (HAISB)” and has opened up a call for papers. The conference sessions will be on December 15-16, 2022 at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand.

The call for papers will be open until October 31, 2022.

All accepted abstracts will be published in an abstract conference e-book with E-ISBN.

Conference Papers Proceeding will be published by ResearchSynergy Press with ISBN, DOI number, indexed in Google Scholar, and submitted to DOAJ.

Several fields of study are included,

Food Science and Nutrition

Food Safety and Management

Natural Products and Bioactivate Compound

Cosmetic Science

Biotechnology and Molecular Biology

Halal Block Chain and Digital Transformation

Health and Medical Science

Nanoscience and Technology

Environment and Green Technology

Post Covid-19 Management

Digital Marketing and Data Driven Marketing

e-Business and Mobile Commerce

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Islamic Finance

The registration fee for On-site Conference (Presenter/ Attendee) is $175 USD (Presenter) and $150 USD for Virtual Paper Presentation (Presenter). Free for participants (Non-presenter).

*Limited for selected participants: 30 presenters will be exempted from conference fees and accommodations during their stay in Bangkok.

For more information on the conference and registration,

visit https://ihsatec.com/ or scan the QR code available on the conference poster

For inquiries, e-mail [email protected]

or call on WhatsApp +62 811-227-479, +62 811-233-1733.