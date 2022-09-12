Newswise — The Halal Science Center, Chulalongkorn University, and Research Synergy Foundation, invite all to attend “The International Halal Science and Technology Conference 2022 (IHSATEC): 15th Halal Science Industry and Business (HAISB)” and has opened up a call for papers. The conference sessions will be on December 15-16, 2022 at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand.
The call for papers will be open until October 31, 2022.
All accepted abstracts will be published in an abstract conference e-book with E-ISBN.
Conference Papers Proceeding will be published by ResearchSynergy Press with ISBN, DOI number, indexed in Google Scholar, and submitted to DOAJ.
Several fields of study are included,
- Food Science and Nutrition
- Food Safety and Management
- Natural Products and Bioactivate Compound
- Cosmetic Science
- Biotechnology and Molecular Biology
- Halal Block Chain and Digital Transformation
- Health and Medical Science
- Nanoscience and Technology
- Environment and Green Technology
- Post Covid-19 Management
- Digital Marketing and Data Driven Marketing
- e-Business and Mobile Commerce
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Islamic Finance
The registration fee for On-site Conference (Presenter/ Attendee) is $175 USD (Presenter) and $150 USD for Virtual Paper Presentation (Presenter). Free for participants (Non-presenter).
*Limited for selected participants: 30 presenters will be exempted from conference fees and accommodations during their stay in Bangkok.
For more information on the conference and registration,
visit https://ihsatec.com/ or scan the QR code available on the conference poster
For inquiries, e-mail [email protected]
or call on WhatsApp +62 811-227-479, +62 811-233-1733.