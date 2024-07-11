Newswise — (Toronto, July 11, 2024) JMIR Publications invites submissions to a new theme issue titled “Artificial Intelligence in Oncology” in its premier open access journal JMIR Bioinformatics and Biotechnology indexed in PubMed Central and PubMed, SCOPUS, Sherpa/Romeo, DOAJ and EBSCO/EBSCO Essentials.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize oncology by enhancing diagnostic accuracy, personalizing treatment plans, predicting patient outcomes, and accelerating drug discovery. Researchers, clinicians, and industry experts are invited to share their insights and pave the way for a future where AI plays a pivotal role in advancing cancer research.

The scope of this call for papers includes, but is not limited to, the following topics:

Machine learning (ML) based predictive models using genomic, electronic health record (EHR), and imaging data in oncology Natural language processing (NLP) techniques for mining information from real-world oncology data, including EHR Large language models (LLMs) applying real-world data in oncology research AI applications in radiology and radiogenomics Image analysis for tumor detection and classification AI-driven drug discovery and development in oncology Innovative clinical trials design using AI or ML Patient clinical trial matching using AI or ML Development and applications of AI or ML in digital oncology Leveraging and learning from real-world data to advance cancer research

All submissions will undergo rigorous peer review, and accepted articles will be published as part of a special issue titled “Artificial Intelligence in Oncology.”

Read the full call for submissions to learn more.

About JMIR Publications:

JMIR Publications, celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024, is a leading open access digital health research publisher. As a pioneer in open access publishing, JMIR Publications is committed to driving innovation in scholarly communications, advancing digital health research, and promoting open science principles. Our portfolio features 35 open access, peer-reviewed journals dedicated to the dissemination of high-quality research in the field of digital health, including the Journal of Medical Internet Research, as well as cross-disciplinary journals such as JMIR Research Protocols and the new title JMIR XR & Spatial Computing.