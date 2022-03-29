Newswise — Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation (ScII) is inviting applications from exceptionally talented international students to apply for its four-year Bachelor in Arts and Science in Integrated Innovation (BAScii).

Applications are open now and the last date of applications is May 3, 2022.

BAScii is a flagship programme offered by the Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation.

APPLICATIONS: To Apply, please visit this LINK (https://scii.chula.ac.th/academic-year-2022-23/)

SCHOLARSHIPS: The School is now offering generous scholarships for exceptional international students. Details in this PDF file