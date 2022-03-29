Newswise — Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation (ScII) is inviting applications from exceptionally talented international students to apply for its four-year Bachelor in Arts and Science in Integrated Innovation (BAScii). 

Applications are open now and the last date of applications is May 3, 2022. 

BAScii is a flagship programme offered by the Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation. 

APPLICATIONS: To Apply, please visit this LINK (https://scii.chula.ac.th/academic-year-2022-23/)

SCHOLARSHIPS: The School is now offering generous scholarships for exceptional international students. Details in this PDF file

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Announcement
SECTION
CHANNELS
Education Southeast Asia News
KEYWORDS
Innovation Thailand study abroad in Thailand International Students Scholarship bachelor's degrees Undergraduate Degree Program international program Integrated Innovation
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY