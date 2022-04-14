Newswise — The California State University (CSU) is now accepting applications for the 2022 Summer Arts program taking place at Fresno State from June 27 to July 24, as well as a four international courses beginning in July.

Undergraduates, graduate students and advanced practitioners are invited to apply to live and study on campus with world-renowned artists and distinguished CSU faculty in the fields of art, creative writing, dance, media, music, theatre, visual arts and design.

The CSU has offered this prestigious multidisciplinary program since 1985, and this summer 15 intensive courses will be available at Fresno State, with the first session taking place June 27 through July 10, and the and the second from July 11 through July 24. Four international courses will be offered abroad, beginning in July: Acting Irish Theatre in Ireland, La Guitarra Española in Spain, Romantic Lied in Germany, and Contemporary Art in Berlin.

“CSU Summer Arts is truly unique and the professional opportunities are simply unmatched during the two-week intensive courses," said Ray Smith, director of CSU Summer Arts. “Many of the resident artists and faculty also live on campus, so they are sharing meals and conversations with students that are transformative. Something magical happens when you eat, breathe, create and live the arts up to 14 hours a day, working with an artist or instructor who also happens to be one of the best in their discipline."

Students accepted to the program at Fresno State have access to on-campus housing and work side-by-side with arts professionals in apprentice-like study.

At the end of the course, local communities surrounding the campus are invited to an open-to-the-public arts festival, where Summer Arts students proudly showcase their artistic talent and guest artists in-residence also perform each evening.

International course applications are due April 22 and all other course applications are due May 27.

Students from the CSU, University of California campuses, private colleges, or members of the community with the desire to master their craft are encouraged to apply.

Students admitted to the program can earn up to six units of transferrable credit, and scholarships are available.

To learn more about CSU Summer Arts courses, registration, artists or available scholarships visit the CSU Summer Arts website.

