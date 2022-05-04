Article title: High-calorie diet results in reversible obesity-related glomerulopathy in adult zebrafish regardless of dietary fat

Authors: Evan M. Zeitler, J. Charles Jennette, Jennifer E. Flythe, Ronald J. Falk, John S. Poulton

From the authors: “This work suggests that macronutrient composition may be less important than total calories in the development of obesity-related kidney disease.”

This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.