Newswise — MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2024 — AIP Publishing is excited to announce the appointment of Julia R. Greer as the new editor-in-chief of Journal of Applied Physics.

Greer is the Mettler Chair Professor of Materials Science, Mechanics, and Medical Engineering at the California Institute of Technology and the Fletcher Jones Foundation Director of Caltech’s Kavli Nanoscience Institute. She received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1997 and a doctorate in materials science from Stanford University in 2005, joining Caltech in 2007 following a postdoctoral fellowship at the Palo-Alto Research Center.

“I am honored and delighted to lead the Journal of Applied Physics toward becoming a first-choice peer-reviewed forum that serves a broad, interdisciplinary, diverse readership and authorship,” said Greer.

Established more than 70 years ago, Journal of Applied Physics is one of the most influential publications in the field, bringing significant new experimental and theoretical results of applied physics research into the global spotlight through the efforts of its diverse and internationally recognized editorial team.

As editor-in-chief, Greer’s vision for Journal of Applied Physics is to build upon its long and distinguished history and establish an even broader reach.

“I’m looking forward to expanding and reshaping the journal’s topical focus across multiple disciplines centering around an applied physics core —additive manufacturing, 2D materials, ionic transport, device fabrication, characterization, and performance,” said Greer. “I’d also like to foster publications from a diverse pool of early-career, global scientists by offering effective writing and publishing tutorials at conferences and workshops.”

Greer’s extensive body of research focuses on the synthesis and characterization of hierarchical micro- and nano-architected materials using 3D lithography, nanofabrication, and additive manufacturing techniques. An influential contributor, gifted communicator, and decorated thought leader in the field of applied science, she has authored more than 170 publications and delivered more than 100 invited lectures.

“Prof. Greer brings an exciting new perspective to the role of editor-in-chief at Journal of Applied Physics,” said Penelope Lewis, Chief Publishing Officer at AIP Publishing. “We are delighted to be working alongside her to make her vision of casting a wider net a reality — to serve as an even greater and more representative community for the latest in groundbreaking applied sciences research.”

“Coming from Caltech, known for its rich legacy in physics — and being true to its mascot, the beaver, also known as nature’s engineer — I embrace both the applied and fundamental sides of the physical sciences,” said Greer. “I am eager to serve the community in this new leadership role.”

ABOUT JOURNAL OF APPLIED PHYSICS

Journal of Applied Physics is an influential international journal publishing significant new experimental and theoretical results of applied physics research. The journal also publishes perspectives, tutorials, methods, and special collections focusing on research of particular current or emerging interest.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing’s mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, equitable research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and supports the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

