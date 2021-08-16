Newswise — New York, NY (August 16, 2021) – Mount Sinai’s Interim Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Cameron R. Hernandez, MD, has been appointed Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at Mount Sinai Queens.

Dr. Hernandez has an accomplished history at Mount Sinai Queens, serving as Chief Medical Officer at Mount Sinai Queens from September 2018 to December 2020, and more recently led the hospital through the second COVID-19 surge while continuing to expand care, including opening a new infusion center and supporting the upcoming opening of a new catheterization lab. He was also integral to several successful regulatory surveys and continued distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine for staff, patients and Queens community.

“Dr. Hernandez’ leadership has helped Mount Sinai Queens pull through one of the most challenging times in its history, all while keeping a passion for clinical excellence and a dedication to improving patient outcomes and care, said David L. Reich, President of The Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.

Among his many achievements are continuing to expand the hospitalist service at Mount Sinai Queens, resulting in a reduction of excess days during a patient’s stay; integrating the intensive care unit with the Institute for Critical Care Medicine at Mount Sinai to enhance the quality of care; helping to create an Emergency Department Observation Unit to improve care and avoid unnecessary hospitalizations; improving physician-specific patient experience scores; and pursuing ongoing efforts to reduce hospital-acquired infections.

As a researcher, Dr. Hernandez, who is also Associate Professor, Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, has focused on describing the characteristics and needs of populations served by home-based primary care. He has received numerous awards for excellence in teaching and was named the House Call Physician of the Year in 2016 by the American Academy of Home Care Medicine.

Dr. Hernandez, a beloved member of the Queens community, was named as a “2021 Healthcare Hero” by Schneps Media, which publishes local newspapers throughout the New York metropolitan region, and was listed in “2021 Queens Power 100” for leaders “bringing the borough back from the brink” by City & State New York.

Prior to joining Mount Sinai Queens, Dr. Hernandez served as Medical Director of Ambulatory Care at The Mount Sinai Hospital—where he was involved in the day-to-day operations of 75 hospital-based practices—and Associate Director of the Mount Sinai Visiting Doctors Program. He has garnered a national reputation for driving quality in outpatient primary care and significantly improving the care provided to elderly homebound patients.

