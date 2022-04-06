Newswise — In a May 2022 study published in the Diseases of the Colon and Rectum, Dr Francesco Di Fabio and colleagues from the Rectal Cancer Unit, Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, Basingstoke, United Kingdom, report on the results of their study "Management of significant polyps and early colorecal cancer is optimized by implementation of a dedicated multidisciplinary team meeting: lesson learned from the United Kingdom National Program." The study describes how a dedicated multidisciplinary team meeting, as outlined by a UK national program, can improve the management of significant polyps and early colorectal cancer by avoiding bowel resection and maintaining a low recurrence rate. During the 24-month study period, 139 patients were discussed at the meetings. The team comprised surgeons, gastroenterologists, nurse specialists, pathologists, radiologists, and oncologists.

Sang W. Lee, MD, of the Division of Colon and Rectal Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California, commented on the study in an accompanying editorial titled "Can we do better than a colectomy?" Dr Lee asks the question: how do we decide which treatment modality is most appropriate? The key components of this answer revolves around definitions, recognitions, staging, therapeutic options, and treatment of significant polyps and early colorectal cancer to optimize outcomes and minimize complications.

Citation for the study: Di Fabio, Francesco Ph.D., F.R.C.S.; Jitsumura, Maki M.B. B.Chir.; Longstaff, Lydia M.B.B.S., M.R.C.S., M.Sc.; Krishnamurthy Venkatasubramaniam, Arcot M.B.B.S., F.R.C.S.; Arnold, Steven J. M.Sc. (Hons), F.R.C.S.; Moran, Brendan M.B. B.Ch., B.A.O., F.R.C.S.I. Management of Significant Polyp and Early Colorectal Cancer Is Optimized by Implementation of a Dedicated Multidisciplinary Team Meeting: Lessons Learned From the United Kingdom National Program, Diseases of the Colon & Rectum: May 2022 - Volume 65 - Issue 5 - p 654-662 doi: 10.1097/DCR.0000000000002199

Citation for the accompanying editorial: Lee, Sang W. M.D. Can We Do Better Than a Colectomy?, Diseases of the Colon & Rectum: May 2022 - Volume 65 - Issue 5 - p 613-614 doi: 10.1097/DCR.0000000000002362

The abstract of the study is translated into both Spanish and Chinese.

