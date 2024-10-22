Newswise — CALI, COLOMBIA, Oct. 22, 2024 -- The following statement was issued by the Wildlife Conservation Society from CBD COP16 on the importance of this international meeting to helping save the jaguar:

Said Dr. Esteban Payán, Senior Species Lead of WCS‘s Big Cat Program:

“The CBD CoP16 in Cali, Colombia is important for the future of jaguars. This magnificent spotted neotropical big cat has already lost more than 50% of its original distribution and the trend in the species’ populations continues to decline. Thus, a significant change must occur to conserve them for the long term.

“Jaguars, a flagship and charismatic species, are one of the most iconic images at this CoP16, you’ll see them everywhere. Colombia has a rich history of jaguar culture, from adoration by pre-hispanic cultures, to fashion symbols decades ago, to actual conservation icons. But, after CoP16 is over, they will continue to be killed and their habitats cut down.

“Today, we have the opportunity to create the necessary change—we cannot continue with business as usual if we want to conserve jaguars and all biodiversity.

“The current CBD Conference of the Parties is a unique opportunity where countries can commit to:

Funding the Jaguar 2030 roadmap, a range-wide, multi-institutional plan supported by range countries, intergovernmental organizations, and conservation organizations, to ensure jaguars are protected into the future. We as conservationists know what needs to be done to save jaguars, but new, large and efficient, funding mechanisms need to be unlocked.

Coexistence between humans and jaguars is necessary for the species to continue to exist in the future. Jaguars require well-managed protected areas with intact forests, savannas and abundant prey . However, National parks alone are not sufficient to ensure long-term conservation, and so jaguars must traverse and be able to live in unprotected areas dominated by humans. Coexistence is achieved by changing our habits and production practices.

Indigenous Peoples (IPs) and local communities (LCs) conserving jaguars. Local communities often have unwritten conservation norms and particular governance schemes that benefit jaguars. Thus, an agreement protecting jaguars would further substantiate the fact that many IPs and LCs are already protecting large tracts of unspoiled territory with jaguars and foster tighter protection among community members.

National monitoring. Appropriate biodiversity monitoring and reporting by the parties is key to having updated information for decision making and appropriate policies. Scientifically rigorous surveys at key sites in every range state would help track progress and adjust the intensity of conservation actions per country.

Large scale conservation. The implementation of NBSAPs, understanding the link between large scale biodiversity conservation and climate change and One Health is the key not only to conserving jaguars, but to conserving their associated biodiversity and the overall needs of people on the planet. "

Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS)

WCS combines the power of its zoos and an aquarium in New York City and a Global Conservation Program in more than 50 countries to achieve its mission to save wildlife and wild places. WCS runs the world’s largest conservation field program, protecting more than 50 percent of Earth’s known biodiversity; in partnership with governments, Indigenous People, Local Communities, and the private sector. It’s four zoos and aquarium (the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, and the New York Aquarium ) welcome more than 3.5 million visitors each year, inspiring generations to care for nature. Visit: newsroom.wcs.org. Follow: @WCSNewsroom. For more information: +1 (347) 840-1242. Listen to the WCS Wild Audio podcast HERE.