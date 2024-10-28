Abstract

Newswise — Based on the resource-based view, this study explores the impact of technological diversity on firm resilience in the context of various challenges and risks faced by firms. This study was conducted based on panel data of Chinese listed firms from 2009 to 2021 using a multidimensional fixed-effects model. Results reveal that technological diversity, as a people-independent intangible resource, positively affects firm resilience. This effect is achieved through the mediating effects of product, customer, and market diversity. Meanwhile, as people-dependent intangible resources, managerial ability positively moderates the relationship between technological diversity and firm resilience, whereas political connections negatively moderate the relationship between technological diversity and firm resilience. This study deepens the understanding of the effects of technological resources on firm resilience and complements the issue of the relationship between intangible resources and firm resilience.