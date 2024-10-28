Research Alert

Abstract

Newswise — Based on the resource-based view, this study explores the impact of technological diversity on firm resilience in the context of various challenges and risks faced by firms. This study was conducted based on panel data of Chinese listed firms from 2009 to 2021 using a multidimensional fixed-effects model. Results reveal that technological diversity, as a people-independent intangible resource, positively affects firm resilience. This effect is achieved through the mediating effects of product, customer, and market diversity. Meanwhile, as people-dependent intangible resources, managerial ability positively moderates the relationship between technological diversity and firm resilience, whereas political connections negatively moderate the relationship between technological diversity and firm resilience. This study deepens the understanding of the effects of technological resources on firm resilience and complements the issue of the relationship between intangible resources and firm resilience.

Journal Link: Journal of Business Research

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Business Research

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Environmental Health Technology All Journal News
KEYWORDS
Technological Diversity Firm Resilience Panel Data Intangible Resources Customer Diversity
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY