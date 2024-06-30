Newswise — In 2018, the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) Clinical Research Innovation (CRI) Steering Committee conducted a survey to establish benchmarks for North American cancer clinical trials offices (CCTOs). The survey was reformatted and readministered in 2023 to assess ongoing CCTO operational performance and capacity since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report analyzing the 2023 survey findings was published today in JCO Oncology Practice, an American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Journal.

The lead authors of "North American Cancer Center Clinical Research Capacity and Benchmarking in the Post-Pandemic Era" are Thomas J. George, MD, FACP, FASCO, University of Florida Health Cancer Center; Margaret Kasner, MD, MSCE, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Jefferson; Angela Fritsche, MPA, Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center; and Carrie B. Lee, MD, UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. George is chair of AACI’s CRI Steering Committee. Other steering committee members and AACI staff also contributed to the report.

The multi-institutional survey of CCTOs across North America provides a contemporary baseline for administrative metrics and peer standards. Moving forward, AACI CRI intends to repeat this survey annually to track cancer clinical research capacity and readiness over time and help identify opportunities for national infrastructure investments, policy changes, and appropriate expectations.

