Abstract

Cancer stem cells (CSC) theory has ushered in a new era of cancer research. Tumor recurrence, metastasis and chemotherapy resistance are all related to the existence of cancer stem cells. Further understanding of tumor heterogeneity will contribute to targeted treatment. Liver cancer and pancreatic cancer are common digestive gland tumors with high lethality. This article reviews the identification and isolation of CSC markers in hepatocellular carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. The markers related signal pathways are involved in the occurrence and development of tumors, and have a significant impact on the proliferation, metastasis and invasion of cancer cells, which can be used as potential molecular therapeutic targets. This study will be helpful to understand cancer stem cell like cells.