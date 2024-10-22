Newswise — NEW YORK, NY—The Cancer Research Institute (CRI) is pleased to announce the addition of two key leaders—Rachael Brown, who joined as Chief Development Officer (CDO) in mid-September, and Scott Glenn, who assumed the role of Chief Operations Officer (COO) in early October. These strategic appointments underscore CRI's commitment to enhancing its fundraising efforts and operational excellence, as the organization continues to lead the charge in cancer immunotherapy through its People X Biology X Data – strategic approach.

With nearly 20 years of experience in nonprofit resource development, Rachael Brown has led successful fundraising and partnership efforts across regional, national, and international organizations. Most recently, as Chief Development Officer at The Center for Investigative Reporting, she spearheaded national fundraising initiatives and managed a key organizational merger. Rachael holds a master’s in political economy and public policy and a bachelor’s in political science from Washington University in St. Louis. In reflecting on her appointment at CRI, Brown said, "I’m thrilled to join the organization at such a pivotal moment, where we have the opportunity to drive transformative impact in cancer research. I look forward to building partnerships that will fuel the next breakthroughs in immunotherapy and change lives around the world.”

Scott Glenn brings a wealth of experience to CRI, having held key operational roles at admired companies including CVS Health, Nike, Amazon, Color Health, and 4G Clinical—just to name a few. With a background in chemical engineering and consulting, Scott has a proven track record of driving operational excellence across industries. He holds a bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Missouri and a master’s in management from Webster University.

Scott said his personal connection to cancer is what drives his dedication to his new role at CRI. “I look forward to a future where cancer no longer threatens lives. It has profoundly impacted my life and the lives of those close to me. As a survivor, I'm committed to advancing CRI’s mission. This is now my personal mission, and I'm dedicated to seeing it through.”

Both hires follow the August announcement of CRI’s new Chief Executive Officer, Alicia Zhou, PhD. Dr. Zhou explained how vital the new CDO and COO will be to the success of CRI.

“We are thrilled to have Rachael and Scott join our team. Rachael’s exceptional track record in building strategic partnerships and Scott’s operational expertise will be invaluable as we push forward in our mission to revolutionize cancer treatment. Together, they bring the experience and passion needed to drive CRI’s next phase of growth and impact.”

With the addition of these two accomplished leaders, CRI is poised to strengthen its impact on cancer research and treatment. In addition, these two strategic executive hires showcase CRI’s continued commitment to establish a bi-coastal presence, which was highlighted by Dr. Zhou when she took the helm in August. Rachael will be based in the SF Bay Area alongside Dr. Zhou, and Scott is starting his appointment in the New York office. Together, their leadership marks an exciting new chapter for CRI, as it remains at the forefront of the fight against cancer.