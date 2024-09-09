Newswise — NEW YORK, NY -- The Cancer Research Institute (CRI), the preeminent nonprofit organization focused on advancing breakthroughs in cancer immunology and immunotherapy, announced the appointment of Alicia Zhou, Ph.D., as its Chief Executive Officer, effective August 26, 2024. Dr. Zhou succeeds Jill O’Donnell-Tormey, Ph.D., who has served as CEO and Director of Scientific Affairs since 1993.

Dr. Zhou’s unique background blends deep academic and industry expertise with a relentless passion for translating scientific innovation into improved outcomes for cancer patients. She holds a B.S. in Biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Ph.D. in Biological and Biomedical Sciences from Harvard University, and completed her postdoctoral research in cancer biology at the University of California, San Francisco.

Over the past decade, Dr. Zhou served as the Chief Science Officer at Color Health Inc. In this role, she spearheaded groundbreaking research and scientific initiatives with the goal of ensuring equitable access to cancer prevention and treatment for all patients. While at Color, she established large-scale research collaborations and partnerships, including the American Cancer Society and the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Zhou’s appointment heralds a bold new era for CRI, seamlessly integrating its pivotal role in the immunotherapy revolution with a visionary approach to the future. Under her leadership, CRI will not only uphold its legacy of pioneering lifesaving innovations but also spearhead breakthroughs in personalized medicine, advanced vaccines, cell therapies, and gene therapies — all grounded in data-driven science and innovation. Dr. Zhou will leverage the institute’s esteemed global network of leading researchers, clinicians, and data scientists to push the boundaries of innovation. Her leadership will propel CRI’s mission with transformative impact, enhancing its influence and establishing a dynamic presence on both coasts, in New York City and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Nobel laureate and CRI’s Scientific Advisory Council Director, Dr. James P. Allison remarked, “I’ve seen firsthand the pivotal role strong leadership plays in driving progress. I’m confident that under her direction, CRI will make great strides as we collectively work to expand the benefits of immunotherapy to more patients.”

Recruiting firm NU Advisory Partners, along with CRI’s Board of Trustees, led a sustained and comprehensive search to identify the organization’s new CEO. The CRI Board of Trustees extends its warmest congratulations to Dr. Zhou on her appointment and expresses its deepest appreciation to Dr. O’Donnell-Tormey for her exceptional leadership and contributions to the organization and the field of immunotherapy.

For press inquiries, please contact [email protected]. To read more about this story, go to: www.cancerresearch.org/blog/september-2024/ceozhou

About Cancer Research Institute

CRI, established in 1953, is the preeminent U.S. nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to saving more lives by fueling the discovery and development of powerful immunotherapies for all cancers. Guided by a world-renowned Scientific Advisory Council that includes four Nobel laureates and 35 members of the National Academy of Sciences, CRI has invested over $517 million in support of research conducted by immunologists and tumor immunologists at the world’s leading medical centers and universities and has contributed to many of the key scientific advances that demonstrate the potential for immunotherapy to change the face of cancer treatment. To learn more, go to cancerresearch.org.