Newswise — HOUSTON ― Thousands are expected at MD Anderson’s Boot Walk to End Cancer® on Saturday, Nov. 5, as The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center prepares for the in-person return of the seventh annual event in the Texas Medical Center. Registrants also may participate virtually by walking in their own neighborhoods. Registration is free and open to all ages.

The annual walk raises awareness and funding for MD Anderson’s life-saving work, with 100% of donated funds going directly to support the institution’s mission to end cancer. Since the Boot Walk's inception in 2016, participants have raised more than $9.2 million to support critical patient care and research programs at MD Anderson.

“The Boot Walk is more than a walk. It is a movement that engages us all to come together for our patients around the world,” said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. “Each of us has been touched by the ravages of this disease in some way, and it will take all of us working together to move the needle in our mission to end cancer.”

Event-Day Information

The registration and donation tent opens at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The 1.2-mile noncompetitive walk starts at 9 a.m. behind MD Anderson’s Mays Clinic, at the corner of Bertner Avenue and Pressler Street. Free parking will be available at Fannin South Transit Center (1604 West Bellfort) and includes free METRORail rides to and from the registration area. Free ADA parking will be available in Pressler Garage (1180 Pressler Street).

Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite boots to symbolize giving cancer "the boot." Those who raise at least $100 earn a commemorative T-shirt. Shirts earned after Oct. 28 can be picked up at the registration and donation tent. Shirts can also be mailed after the event. Strollers and baby joggers are allowed on the route. Participants are asked to leave pets at home, but service animals are welcome.

Event day will feature a festive finish line party with live music by The Slaggs, refreshments provided by Walmart, a Kids Zone with games sponsored by Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo, photo ops and more. George Lindsey of The Bull 100.3 will emcee the event and players from the Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC, along with their mascot, Diesel, will cheer for participants as they cross the finish line.

Sponsors include Walmart, Cavender’s, Houston Dash, Houston Dynamo, Mustang Cat, York Construction, IBC Bank and Skanska USA Building, Inc. Media partners include Audacy’s The Bull 100.3 and Mix 96.5, Clear Channel, Outfront and Houston Chronicle.