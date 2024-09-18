Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Sept. 18, 2024) - The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) proudly announces Ms. Candy Dolan as the 2024 Outstanding Service Award recipient for her dedicated service to her patients, technologists, residents and fellows, and AANEM.

As a supervisor of the EMG laboratory at University Health, University of Utah, Ms. Dolan oversees all daily operations of NCS testing, training of fellows, new-hire technologists, residents, and technologists' staffing. "One might think that we [technicians] do not get the opportunity to be so integrated in our field, but that's not the case," she says.

Ms. Dolan has been an active member of the AANEM since 2014, participating in the Technologist Education, ABEM Technologist Examination, and Annual Meeting Coordination Committees. She also participates as faculty at the AANEM Annual Meetings, leading workshops, sessions, and discussions.

Ms. Dolan will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting Oct. 15-18, 2024, in Savannah, Georgia.

