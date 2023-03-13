Newswise — IRVING, Texas (March 13, 2023) – A new four-legged caregiver, a yellow Labrador/golden retriever named Grayson, is walking the halls of Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation – Fort Worth, a joint venture between Baylor Scott & White and Select Medical. He is the Baylor Scott & White Health’s sixth and newest facility dog, provided through a unique collaboration with not-for-profit Canine Companions®.

Grayson was trained for two years at the Canine Companions at Baylor Scott & White Health – Kinkeade campus in Irving and can perform more than 45 skills designed to motivate and inspire special-needs patients with disabilities.

Grayson works alongside recreation therapist Katie White to change the way patients receive therapy in outpatient and inpatient settings. Like all Canine Companions service and facility dogs, Grayson was placed in this role based on his skills and ability to support patients, including:

Walking next to patients for increased stability over long distances as well as over unlevel surfaces.

Pulling tug straps attached to knelling patients to challenge their core strength and dynamic balance.

Having a double amputee patient bend over to pet him while Grayson’s lying on the floor to encourage dynamic balance using new prosthetics.

Having a patient sit on a disc unsupported while throwing items for Grayson to retrieve to challenge dynamic sitting balance.

And this is just the beginning. Katie White, M.Ed., CTRS, CDP, looks forward to finding creative ways to integrate Grayson’s skills into patient therapies, providing support to patients in a way that only a dog can.

“There is definitely more joy and enjoyment and a lot more motivation. Everyone is so excited when Grayson is in the gym. Whether they are the patient working with him or not. Everyone is just thrilled to be around him and so impressed with what he can do with the patients,” said White.

It’s no surprise that Grayson has quickly become one of the most popular employees at the hospital, providing life-changing support to patients.

