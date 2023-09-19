Newswise — As a new era begins at Canisius University, the institution unveiled its six-year strategic plan - Answer the Call.

“The plan sets forth a bold vision for the future of Canisius; one that is firmly grounded in justice and leadership, is distinctly Jesuit, and supports a bright and prosperous Canisius for future generations,” said President Steve K. Stoute.

Answer the Call is the result of the collaboration of the Canisius community to develop a comprehensive strategic plan that focuses on fostering student success through transformative learning experiences that instill values of excellence, service, and principled leadership, in a global context.

“The next generation of college students is more diverse in every way; they value global-mindedness, social justice and have a deep respect for the natural world,” said Stoute. “Answer the Call endeavors to create an unparalleled environment of inclusive excellence in everything we do, in order to prepare the leaders this world desperately needs. In doing so, Canisius will empower equity-minded, justice-oriented and values-centered students prepared to succeed in an ever-evolving world.”

Answer the Call features four pillars, each of which will propel the institution forward and encourage all who believe in Canisius to RISE to meet this unique moment in history:

I. Academic Excellence and Innovation

II. Student Success and Engagement

III. Institutional Sustainability

IV. Our Campus, Our Community

Canisius was founded in 1870 in Buffalo, NY, and is one of 27 Jesuit colleges and universities in the U.S. Consistently ranked among the top institutions in the Northeast, Canisius offers undergraduate, graduate and pre-professional programs distinguished by close student-faculty collaboration, mentoring and an emphasis on ethical, purpose-driven leadership.

