Article title: Long-term effects on cardiorespiratory and behavioral responses in male and female rats prenatally exposed to cannabinoid



Authors: Luis Gustavo A. Patrone, Alana T. Frias, Gabriel T. Fantinatti, Angelita M. Stabile, Wilfried Klein, Kênia C. Bicego, Luciane H. Gargaglioni



From the authors: “These findings highlight that external interference in cannabinoid signaling during fetal development causes sex-specific, long-lasting effects for the cardiorespiratory system and behavioral responses in adulthood.”



This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.