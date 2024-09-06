Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: Long-term effects on cardiorespiratory and behavioral responses in male and female rats prenatally exposed to cannabinoid

Authors: Luis Gustavo A. Patrone, Alana T. Frias, Gabriel T. Fantinatti, Angelita M. Stabile, Wilfried Klein, Kênia C. Bicego, Luciane H. Gargaglioni

From the authors: “These findings highlight that external interference in cannabinoid signaling during fetal development causes sex-specific, long-lasting effects for the cardiorespiratory system and behavioral responses in adulthood.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology, September-2024

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology, September-2024

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
   
CHANNELS
FASEB channel All Journal News Marijuana Sex and Relationships
KEYWORDS
APSselect American Physiological Society American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology Adulthood Brainstem CB1 receptor chemosensitivity Cannabis Pregnancy sex as a biological variable