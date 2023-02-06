Newswise — The short-term effects of vaporised cannabis do not differ between adolescents and adults, while cannabidiol (CBD) does not dampen the effects of the drug, finds a new study led by UCL and King’s College London researchers.

For the experimental study published in Addiction, the researchers measured how regular cannabis users of different ages responded to inhaling cannabis with differing levels of CBD.

The study participants included 24 adolescents (16-17 years old) and 24 adults (26-29 years old), all of whom were already regular users of cannabis (0.5 to three days per week, averaging 1.5 days of cannabis use per week).

In a clinical research facility (Invicro), the participants inhaled three types of vaporised cannabis under close medical supervision. On three separate weeks, participants were given either a placebo, or a strain of cannabis high in delta-9-tetrahydocannabinol (THC, the main psychoactive component, which typically predominates in both illegal and legal markets), or a high-CBD and high-THC version (consisting of the same level of THC, and also containing CBD)*. There were administered in doses comparable to typical recreational use.

The participants were asked to report how the drug was affecting them at regular intervals, and completed tests assessing their verbal memory and the psychotic-like effects of the drug (such as delusions, cognitive disorganisation or paranoia).

The researchers found all the expected effects of cannabis in the THC and THC+CBD conditions, among the participants’ responses: feeling high, feeling anxious, having mild psychotic-like experiences, and memory impairment.

However, crucially there was no evidence that adolescents differed from adults in their responses to cannabis, while under the influence.

Lead author, psychology lecturer Dr Will Lawn, who conducted the study at UCL before moving to King’s College London, said: “Immediately following consumption, cannabis can elicit psychotic-like effects, and impair verbal memory, and adolescents in our study who regularly smoke cannabis were just as vulnerable to this as the adults were. Adolescence is a key developmental stage of life, when people are at an increased risk of developing mental health problems.

“Regularly producing transient psychotic-like effects and memory impairments through cannabis use is likely to augment the risk of psychological distress, especially in those who are vulnerable to these harms. However, critically, our results also indicate that 16- to 17-year-old cannabis users were not more sensitive to the acute harmful effects of cannabis than adults.”

In recent years, there has been growing concern about the impact of cannabis on young people, as well as hope that CBD may protect against some cannabis harms. A recent long-term, observational study by the same authors found that adolescents are more vulnerable to cannabis addiction, compared to adult users, but they are not more vulnerable to depression and anxiety.**

Cannabis has natural variation in CBD, which is a non-intoxicating constituent of the drug, as well as the relative levels of THC, which is psychoactive and gets people high.

CBD has rapidly grown as an over-the-counter wellness supplement in recent years, and previously CBD in cannabis had been thought to mitigate against some of the unpleasant effects of THC.

For the latest study, in testing the impact of differing CBD levels, the researchers found that CBD levels did not impact the subjective feel of the drug, and it also did not affect memory impairment or psychotic-like effects.

The researchers say their study does not address high-dose CBD’s potential medical benefits when administered by itself, but the findings do cast doubt on popular suggestions that these lower doses of CBD found in cannabis may protect against THC’s acute effects on memory and psychotic-like experiences.

Dr Lawn said: “Adding a moderate dose of vaporised CBD, about 25mg, to cannabis that is already high in THC does not alter the subjective experience, nor does it protect from effects such as paranoia or memory impairment. However, we have not investigated the long-term effects of low-dose CBD nor the therapeutic effects of high-dose pharmaceutical CBD here.”

Senior author Professor Val Curran (UCL Clinical Psychopharmacology Unit, UCL Psychology & Language Sciences) commented: “Cannabis is the world’s most commonly used internationally controlled drug. It is particularly popular among adolescents, with over 15% of 15-year-olds in England and 28% of those in the US reporting usage in the last year. As cannabis laws are rapidly changing around the globe, it is vital that we understand whether the adolescent brain is more vulnerable, in order to inform regulations and accurate, evidence-based harm reduction messaging. Here, we have found that adolescents are neither more resilient nor more vulnerable to the immediate effects of cannabis.”

The research formed part of the Medical Research Council-funded CannTeen study***, involved researchers at UCL, King’s College London, the University of Bath and Invicro llc, and received full ethical approval from the UCL Ethics Committee. As all participants were over 16 years old, everyone consented as a legal adult. All participants were already cannabis users and the study was completed safely without issues, with medical professionals present at all times.

The researchers say that strengths of this randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled experiment are the tight experimental controls and that participants in the adult and adolescent groups were carefully matched on their natural cannabis use. The researchers caution that their study does not shed light on long-term impacts of cannabis.

Notes to Editors

* For a 75kg person, the “THC” condition had 8mg of THC, and the “THC+CBD” condition had 8mg of THC + 24mg of CBD. This dose of THC reflects approximately one quarter of a joint, and a moderate dose of CBD that was thought might influence the drug’s effects. The placebo consisted of a product using cannabis as the starting material, but with all cannabinoids (including THC and CBD) removed.

** UCL News, 2022: Adolescents more vulnerable to cannabis addiction but not other mental health risks

*** More about the CannTeen study

For more information or to speak to the researchers involved, please contact Chris Lane, UCL Media Relations. T: +44 (0)20 7679 9222 / +44 (0)7717 728 648, E: [email protected]

Will Lawn, Katie Trinci, Claire Mokrysz, Anna Borissova, Shelan Ofori, Kat Petrilli, Michael Bloomfield, Zarah R Haniff, Daniel Hall, Natalia Fernandez-Vinson, Simiao Wang, Amir Englund, Edward Chesney, Matthew B Wall, Tom P Freeman, and H Valerie Curran, ‘The acute effects of cannabis with and without cannabidiol in adults and adolescents: a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover experiment’ will be published in Addiction on Wednesday 8 February 2023, 00:01 UK time and is under a strict embargo until this time.

The DOI for this paper will be 10.1111/ADD.16154, and the paper will be published at https://onlinelibrary.wiley. com/doi/abs/10.1111/add.16154.

About UCL – London’s Global University

UCL is a diverse global community of world-class academics, students, industry links, external partners, and alumni. Our powerful collective of individuals and institutions work together to explore new possibilities.

Since 1826, we have championed independent thought by attracting and nurturing the world's best minds. Our community of more than 43,800 students from 150 countries and over 14,300 staff pursues academic excellence, breaks boundaries and makes a positive impact on real world problems.

We are consistently ranked among the top 10 universities in the world and are one of only a handful of institutions rated as having the strongest academic reputation and the broadest research impact.

We have a progressive and integrated approach to our teaching and research – championing innovation, creativity and cross-disciplinary working. We teach our students how to think, not what to think, and see them as partners, collaborators and contributors.

For almost 200 years, we are proud to have opened higher education to students from a wide range of backgrounds and to change the way we create and share knowledge.

We were the first in England to welcome women to university education and that courageous attitude and disruptive spirit is still alive today. We are UCL.

About King’s College London

King's College London is one of the top 35 universities in the world and one of the top 10 in Europe (QS World University Rankings, 2020/21) and among the oldest in England. King's has more than 31,000 students (including more than 12,800 postgraduates) from some 150 countries worldwide, and some 8,500 staff.

King's has an outstanding reputation for world-class teaching and cutting-edge research. In the 2021 Research Excellence Framework (REF), King’s maintained its sixth position for ‘research power’ in the UK. King’s has also been rated third amongst multidisciplinary institutions for impact, with 67.8% of its research impact rated outstanding.

Since our foundation, King’s students and staff have dedicated themselves in the service of society. King’s will continue to focus on world-leading education, research and service, and will have an increasingly proactive role to play in a more interconnected, complex world. Visit our website to find out more about Vision 2029, King's strategic vision to take the university to the 200th anniversary of its founding.

World-changing ideas. Life-changing impact: https://www.kcl.ac.uk/ news/headlines.aspx