What: A new study in Psychological Medicine found an association between young men with cannabis use disorder and a higher risk of developing schizophrenia. Furthermore, intense cannabis use may trigger and/or worsen schizophrenia.

Who: Katharine Sperandio, Ph.D., LPC, ACS, NCC, assistant professor of Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Saint Joseph's University, actively serves clients in the Philadelphia community so that she can continue to use her clinical experiences to inform her teaching and scholarship. The mission of her research agenda is to increase understanding on how to help those living with addiction promote and sustain their recovery and how to optimally support families who are impacted by addiction.

Dr. Sperandio says this study provides further evidence about some of the potentially deleterious consequences that can come from long-term cannabis use.

"I think the study reinforces the notion that this is an issue that continues to remain relevant and needs further exploration so that mental health professionals can be better prepared to help those who are using cannabis and have a co-occurring mental health disorder," says Sperandio.

"Cannabis has clearly become more potent over time which seems to be amplifying some of the consequences that we are seeing," says Sperandio. "As a professional counselor and a counselor educator, it is my ethical responsibility to stay up-to-date on the current research so I can educate both my clients and students appropriately."

