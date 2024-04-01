Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society selected Ana Canton, M.D., Ph.D., as the recipient of its 2024 C. Wayne Bardin, MD, International Travel Award for her outstanding ENDO abstract and her research contributions to the care of patients with pediatric endocrine disorders.



The C. Wayne Bardin, MD, International Travel Award was created in honor of Past President Wayne Bardin, who made remarkable research contributions to both reproductive physiology and contraception throughout his long career. As the winner, Canton received a $3,000 travel grant for ENDO and complimentary meeting registration.



Canton is an endocrinologist and a researcher in the Division of Endocrinology at the School of Medicine, University of São Paulo in São Paulo, Brazil. She graduated in Medicine and specialized in Endocrinology and Metabolism. She completed her Ph.D. at the University of São Paulo in the field of growth disorders, initiating her experience in clinical and genetic research studies, which was continued through a post-doctorate program at the Saint-Antoine Research Center, Sorbonne University in Paris, France.



She was also a member of the First International Consensus Statement of Diagnosis and Management of Silver-Russell syndrome. In 2018, she was awarded a four-year grant as a post-doctorate researcher at the School of Medicine, University of São Paulo, initiating her clinical and genetic research studies in pubertal disorders, especially precocious puberty.



She has participated in several publications in leading endocrine journals. Recently, she was the first author of the publication identifying MECP2 gene as a novel monogenic factor in girls with central precocious puberty with or without neurodevelopment disorders.



Additional information about these awards and when the new application cycles open can be found at: https://www.endocrine.org/awards/c-wayne-bardin-md-international-travel-award.



# # #



Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.



The Society has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students in 122 countries. To learn more about the Society and the field of endocrinology, visit our site at www.endocrine.org. Follow us on Twitter at @TheEndoSociety and @EndoMedia.