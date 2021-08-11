Newswise — NORTHFIELD, Ill.—The College of American Pathologists (CAP) Foundation announced in July 2021 a new fundraising campaign with a minimum goal of $2 million that will secure life-saving cancer screening and pathology education and training programs for the next decade.

The CAP Foundation’s “Empowering Our Future” campaign is an initiative that will serve as a catalyst for sustainable growth and position the Foundation to better support people’s health and empower the next generation of pathology leaders.

“The CAP Foundation’s mission is twofold: to ensure quality diagnostic testing is available to everyone, and to create a pipeline of well-trained physician leaders for the future by extending the CAP’s expertise in the United States and all over the world,” said Carey August, MD, FCAP, president of the CAP Foundation.

She continued, “This Campaign will allow the CAP Foundation to sustain and develop our programs, extending the reach of our resources to pathologists and, ultimately, the patients we serve.”

The new fundraising campaign coincides with the 10-year anniversary of the CAP Foundation’s award-winning See, Test & Treat program, which provides free cervical and breast cancer screening to medically underserved communities.

Led by pathologists through partnerships with hospitals and clinics across the US, the CAP Foundation has completed 107 See, Test & Treat programs serving nearly 7,000 women since 2011.

Earlier this year, the CAP Foundation announced 14 additional See, Test & Treat programs in 2021.

“With the help of our donors and this extensive fundraising campaign, we hope to raise enough funds to provide free health care to thousands of more women over the next 10 years and beyond,” Dr. August said.

At the time of publication, the CAP Foundation reported the campaign had successfully raised over $1.6 million from the support of CAP members and industry partners committed to empowering patients and pathologists.

As the Foundation closes in on surpassing their donation goal, this historic effort focuses on:

Pursuing opportunities within three areas of focus: humanitarian programs, leadership development, and global outreach

Highlighting the important role of pathologists in health care

Enabling the CAP Foundation to support people’s health and guide the pathology profession into the future

“The CAP Foundation is truly for and about pathologists. Keeping in mind our ultimate goal of improving people’s health, the Foundation will continue to provide and fund programs that develop tomorrow’s pathology leaders and mobilize pathologists to expand health equity. Through this campaign, we will strengthen our cornerstone programs while exploring new areas to support the profession,” said Bharati S. Jhaveri, MD, FCAP, campaign chair of the fundraising initiative.

“The CAP Foundation is faced with an opportunity to shape the future of pathology, but we cannot realize our vision without the help of pathologists, industry stakeholders, and other friends of the specialty,” Dr. Jhaveri said.

Hologic, a long-time supporter of the CAP Foundation and See, Test & Treat, is the campaign’s industry co-chair, participating as a Founder Level Partner with a $500,000 commitment to the Foundation’s programs over the next 10 years.

“Hologic is honored to serve as the industry co-chair of the Empowering Our Future campaign and continue supporting the CAP Foundation in its mission to improve people’s health,” said Tyler Park, global marketing director of Hologic and campaign industry chair.

“In alignment with the Foundation, we are committed to providing women with preventative health care and understand the need to embolden pathologists who oversee testing that make those preventative screenings possible,” Park said. “Our partnership with the CAP Foundation is representative of Hologic’s purpose to empower people to live healthier lives everywhere, every day. We look forward to continued collaboration to help pathologists help their patients.”

To learn more about the CAP Foundation, the “Empowering Our Future” campaign, and current donors and leaders, please visit the campaign website at foundation.cap.org/2021-campaign.

About the CAP Foundation

The CAP Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the College of American Pathologists and improves people’s health by developing tomorrow’s pathology leaders through awards for advanced training, research, and education while also mobilizing pathologists to expand health equity in medically underserved communities. Visit www.foundation.cap.org or email [email protected] for more information. Follow the CAP Foundation on Facebook at facebook.com/capfndn and on Twitter @CAPFndn.