Carbon Collect’s carbon capture system, based on the research of Klaus Lackner, an engineering professor at Arizona State University, has been selected for a $2.5 million award to support the design of three carbon farms using the company’s passive direct air capture system, MechanicalTree.™

The carbon farms will be designed for distinct geographical locations across the U.S. to capture 1,000 tons of CO 2 per day at each site.

“This is a significant and pivotal step for our company that will also serve to accelerate our technical program and its research and development efforts,” said Carbon Collect’s Chairperson Gary Dirks, who also is senior director of ASU’s Global Futures Laboratory and the Julie A. Wrigley Chair for Practice of Sustainable Energy Systems at ASU’s College of Global Futures.

“We expect this project to be an important step for the commercialization of a technology that can be scaled to help balance the world’s carbon budget,” added Carbon Collect’s CEO, Pól Ó Móráin.

The MechanicalTree is based on proprietary technology developed by Lackner, a pioneer in the field of direct air capture of carbon. It acts like a tree that is thousands of times more efficient at removing CO 2 from the air.

Unlike other carbon-capture technologies, the MechanicalTree™ can remove CO 2 from the atmosphere without needing to draw air through the system using energy intensive devices, making it a passive, relatively low-cost and scalable solution. When deployed at scale, the technology can lead to significant reductions in the levels of CO 2 in Earth’s atmosphere.

Carbon Collect is committed to deploying this technology for gigaton scale capture across a wide range of geographically diverse settings in the U.S. and abroad.

About Carbon Collect Limited and the MechanicalTree™

Carbon Collect Limited and wholly owned U.S. subsidiary Carbon Collect Inc. has been formed in partnership with Arizona State University to commercialize and deploy the Passive-DAC™ MechanicalTree™ technology. The company’s team has deep expertise in the power, energy and climate sectors as well as in the commercialization of new technologies. The historical significance of this Passive-DAC™ MechanicalTree™ has been recognized in the recent acquisition of the original Lackner prototype by Britain’s Science Museum for its permanent collection. Carbon Collect Limited was formerly named Silicon Kingdom Holdings Limited and adopted the new name effective June 08, 2021.

www.carboncollect.com

About the Center for Negative Carbon Emissions (CNCE) at ASU

The Center for Negative Carbon Emissions (CNCE) at Arizona State University, under the direction of Klaus Lackner, is a leading research center focused on advancing carbon management technologies that can capture carbon dioxide directly from ambient air in an outdoor operating environment.

www.cnce.engineering.asu.edu