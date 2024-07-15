Abstract

Newswise — Solar energy is an inexhaustible clean energy, which can be converted into electricity through photovoltaic (PV) modules. However, the production of these modules is a process of pollution, which will generate a large amount of carbon emissions. Therefore, investigating the carbon emission performance of PV systems is of great significance in achieving carbon neutrality. Here, this study comprehensively analyze the carbon emissions and carbon emission reduction performance of PV systems in China using life cycle assessment approach. The results show that the life cycle carbon emissions of PV systems in China decreased from 1.66 kg CO2/W in 2011 to 0.75 kg CO 2 /W in 2018; meanwhile, the carbon intensity decreased from 74.24 to 50.91 kg CO 2 /kWh, and the energy payback time decreased from 2.4 to 2.2 years. Between 2008 and 2018, PV systems in China attained accumulative net emission reduction of approximately 1889 × 108 kg CO 2 . In addition, for every 1 % increase in PV power generation, the total carbon emissions from the power generation sector in China from 2022 to 2035 could be reduced by approximately 2.05 %. This study analyzes the carbon emissions and carbon reduction of PV systems in China on a larger spatial-temporal scale as well as in a future perspective. The results of this study provide a better understanding of the carbon emissions and reduction performance of PV systems, and provide some effective information for the high-quality development of the PV industry in China.