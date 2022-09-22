Abstract: Ovarian cancer is characterized by early, diffuse metastatic spread with most women presenting with extensive abdominal metastasis at the time of diagnosis. Prior work demonstrated carcinoma-associated mesenchymal stem cells (CA-MSCs) enhance ovarian cancer metastasis through a process of direct cellular interaction and formation of heterocellular CA-MSC and tumor cell complexes. In this study, we demonstrated that CA-MSCs enhance metastasis by increasing tumor cell heterogeneity through mitochondrial donation. We showed that CA-MSCs directly interacted with ovarian cancer cells via tunneling nanotubules (TNTs), and CA-MSCs used these TNTs to transfer live mitochondria to adjacent ovarian cancer cells. This mitochondrial donation preferentially occurred with ovarian cancer cells that had the lowest mitochondrial mass, as quantified using live, actively respiring mitochondrial labeling. These mito poor cancer cells demonstrated decreased proliferation, increased sensitivity to chemotherapy, and decreased oxidative phosphorylation compared to mito rich cancer cells. CA-MSCs rescued the phenotypes of mito poor cancer cells, restoring their proliferative capacity, increasing chemotherapy resistance, and increasing oxidative phosphorylation. We validated these findings in a fully autologous system using CA-MSCs and cancer cells derived from the same patient to prevent confounding effects of cellular response to foreign organelle/DNA. Using a knockdown of the mitochondrial motor protein, MIRO1, in CA-MSCs, we demonstrated that mitochondrial transfer is necessary for the CA-MSC-mediated rescue of mito poor cancer cells. Mitochondria of CA-MSC origin persisted in tumor cells over multiple passages. Importantly, CA-MSC mitochondrial donation occurred in vivo, significantly enhanced tumor cell heterogeneity and decreased survival in an orthotopic ovarian cancer mouse model. Collectively, this work identified CA-MSC mitochondrial transfer as a critical mediator of ovarian cancer cell survival, heterogeneity, and metastasis, and blocking CA-MSC mitochondrial transfer represents a unique therapeutic target in ovarian cancer.