Newswise — Westwood, NJ - (September 19, 2022) – Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center has received recertification of its Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation programs from the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR). The recertification recognizes Pascack Valley Medical Center for commitment to improving patient outcomes and quality of life by enhancing standards of care.

The Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center at PVMC was established in 2014 and has been AACVPR-certified since 2015, as a leader in the field of cardiovascular rehabilitation. AACVPR’s certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other professional societies.

Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people recover quicker and improve their quality of life following a cardiovascular diagnosis or procedure (e.g., heart attack, coronary artery bypass graft surgery). Programs includes exercise, education, counseling, and support for patients and their families.

Pascack Valley Medical Center’s Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center participates in a certification process every three years that requires extensive documentation and review of the program’s practices and outcomes. To learn more about Pascack Valley Medical Center’s Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation services click here.

About AACVPR

Founded in 1985, the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation is a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to the mission of reducing morbidity, mortality and disability from cardiovascular and pulmonary disease through education, prevention, rehabilitation, research and disease management. Central to the core mission is improvement in quality of life for patients and their families.

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center is a 128-bed, full-service, acute-care community hospital, located in Westwood, NJ providing a caliber of care consistent with Hackensack Meridian Health’s world-class standard. The state-of-the-art facility features a brand-new Emergency Department, state-of-the-art maternity center, a women’s imaging center, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, center for joint replacement, wound care center, and an intensive/critical care unit. The hospital is the only hospital in Bergen County with all private rooms at no additional cost to the patient. Find the kind of care you’ve been looking for at Pascack Valley Medical Center. For more, please visit www.PascackMedicalCenter.com

