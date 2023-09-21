Newswise — Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is pleased to announce that Cardiff University has chosen Figshare from Digital Science’s flagship products to enhance its researcher support services, as it continues its work as a leading research institution.

Cardiff University – already excelling in the production of high-quality, innovative research that translates into benefits for the city, Wales and worldwide – has signed a two-year deal to utilize Figshare as its data repository and to form an integral part of the Library’s research data management support offering. This is becoming crucial for many universities and their libraries as researchers navigate the complexities of open data policy compliance.

Using their Figshare-powered data repository, Cardiff University will be able to support its researchers and faculty with proficient repository infrastructure, supporting any file type and benefiting from Figshare’s unique in-browser preview capabilities.

Kellie Snow, Research Data Manager at Cardiff University, said: “We are delighted to be implementing Figshare as our new research data repository. The system provides a wealth of functionality that will enable us to showcase our world-leading research and to support our ongoing commitment to the open research agenda.”

Mark Hahnel, Figshare Founder and CEO, said: “We’re thrilled that Cardiff University will be joining the growing community of world-leading universities using Figshare and enhancing their research data management support services. We’re looking forward to seeing the increased sharing and showcasing of research from Cardiff University in their Figshare-powered repository and working with their wonderful team going forward.”





About Cardiff University

Cardiff University is recognised in independent government assessments as one of Britain’s leading teaching and research universities and is a member of the Russell Group of the UK’s most research-intensive universities. The 2021 Research Excellence Framework found 90% of the University’s research to be world-leading or internationally excellent. Among its academic staff are two Nobel Laureates, including the winner of the 2007 Nobel Prize for Medicine, Professor Sir Martin Evans. Founded by Royal Charter in 1883, today the University combines impressive modern facilities and a dynamic approach to teaching and research. The University’s breadth of expertise encompasses: the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; the College of Biomedical and Life Sciences; and the College of Physical Sciences and Engineering. Its University institutes bring together academics from a range of disciplines to tackle some of the challenges facing society, the economy, and the environment. More at www.cardiff.ac.uk

About Figshare

Figshare is an open access turnkey Software-as-a-Service repository solution for institutions. Its infrastructure and global community provides institutions with a platform for their researchers to share and preserve their research outputs – including large datasets – in a findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable (FAIR) way. Complete with altmetrics and citation data, researchers get credit for all their outputs. Figshare is part of Digital Science. Visit www.figshare.com and follow @figshare on Twitter/X.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, ReadCube, Symplectic, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, Overleaf, Writefull, OntoChem, Scismic and metaphacts – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all.