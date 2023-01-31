In recognition of American Heart Month (February), one cardiologist from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) is sharing potentially life-saving information for patients assigned female at birth.

"The leading killer in women is not cancer—it's heart disease, and it affects approximately one in five women," says NYITCOM’s Chief of Cardiology Todd Cohen, M.D., who is a triple-boarded, practicing cardiologist.

Cohen advises women that the signs of a heart attack can differ from the symptoms in men. While both groups experience chest pain or tightness, women may also have other symptoms that are classicly less associated with heart attack, including gastrointestinal discomfort.

“Women’s heart attack symptoms can be very different from men's and may be very atypical. They may not just be chest pain, or chest pressure, but could also be nausea, vomiting, epigastric, or abdominal pain,” says Cohen. "Please be aware of these symptoms and bring them to the attention of your doctor."