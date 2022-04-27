LOS ANGELES (April 27, 2022) --

WHAT: Cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai are available to discuss the latest advances in research, clinical care, transcatheter procedures and cardiothoracic surgery throughout the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) Scientific Sessions 2022 and Heart Rhythm 2022.

Heart Rhythm 2022-hosted by the Heart Rhythm Society-takes place in San Francisco April 29-May 1.

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation Scientific Sessions 2022 takes place April 27-30 in Boston.

WHO: Among experts from the Smidt Heart Institute who will be available for commentary throughout both conferences is Christine M. Albert, MD, MPH, professor, chair of the Department of Cardiology and the Lee and Harold Kapelovitz Distinguished Chair in Cardiology. Albert will lead a late-breaking discussion at the Heart Rhythm Society meeting titled, "Subcutaneous Versus Transvenous Defibrillators: The Atlas Trial."

Albert will also participate in several sessions ranging in topics from controversies of atrial fibrillation management, including vitamins and dietary supplements, and the complex genetics of arrhythmia and how to best predict adult-onset of sudden cardiac death.

Joanna Chikwe, MD, chair of the Department of Cardiac Surgery and the Irina and George Schaeffer Distinguished Chair in Cardiac Surgery, will participate in several presentations and posters during ISHLT, with topics ranging from heart transplant techniques to lung transplant survival data.

During the meetings, additional Cedars-Sinai physicians and scientists will be available to comment on a variety of topics, including:

Heart Rhythm Society 2022

Late-Breaking Clinical Trials : In addition to the late-breaking clinical trial results led by Albert, Peng-Sheng Chen, MD, PHD, professor and cardiologist in the Smidt Heart Institute, will present late-breaking results titled, "Cardiac AAV: PKP2 Gene Therapy Reduces Ventricular Arrhythmias, Reverses Adverse Right Ventricular Remodeling, Improves Heart Function, And Extends Survival In A Pkp2-deficient Mouse Model Of Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy."

Sudden Cardiac Arrest : Sumeet Chugh, MD, director of the Center for Cardiac Arrest Prevention and the Pauline and Harold Price Chair in Cardiac Electrophysiology Research.

Cardiogenetics : Eugenio Cingolani, MD, director of the Cardiogenetics Program.

Arrhythmia and Cardio Devices : Roopinder Sandhu, MD, MPH, director of the Device Clinic.

: Roopinder Sandhu, MD, MPH, director of the Device Clinic. Artificial Intelligence and Imaging: David Ouyang, MD, a cardiologist in the Smidt Heart Institute.

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation Scientific Sessions 2022

