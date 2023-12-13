Cardiovascular Surgery at The Mount Sinai Hospital Wins Highest Quality National Ratings From Society of Thoracic Surgeons

Rating measures quality, safety, and outcomes of the five most common heart procedures

Newswise — (New York, NY – December 13, 2023) – The Department of Cardiovascular Surgery at The Mount Sinai Hospital has received the highest possible three-star recognition in all of the cardiac surgery categories in the 2020-2023 Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) report.

The STS Adult Cardiac Surgery Database is the current national benchmark to assess excellence in cardiovascular surgery outcomes. It uses a three-star scale (3=better than expected, 2=as expected, 1=worse than expected) to rate institutions across five common cardiovascular procedures: coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG); aortic valve replacement (AVR); AVR and CABG; mitral valve replacement/repair (MVRR); and MVRR and CABG. The registry’s risk-standardized results for each category reflect 30-day outcomes for mortality, stroke, major or life-threatening bleeding, acute kidney injury, and prolonged ventilation.

The Department of Cardiovascular Surgery has achieved three stars in a number of surgical categories—particularly mitral valve, aortic valve replacement, and coronary bypass—since the STS ratings were initiated in the last decade. “In the most recent ratings, however, we had the highest three-star ratings across all measurable categories,” says Julie Swain, MD, Vice Chair and Professor of Cardiovascular Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “This all-inclusive achievement is a powerful commentary on the competence level of our entire team, our high surgical volume, and our excellent performance in all types of operations.”

Voluntary participation in the STS registry carries a variety of benefits for more than 800 member institutions that participate nationally. It allows them to publicly showcase their commitment to continuous quality improvement in the field of cardiovascular surgery, and it helps hospitals bridge any gaps between science and clinical practice to improve the quality of cardiovascular care delivery.

“It is very unusual to earn a three-star rating across all surgical procedures evaluated nationally.” said David Adams, MD, Cardiac Surgeon-in-Chief, Mount Sinai Health System, and the Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis Professor and Chair of Cardiovascular Surgery at Icahn Mount Sinai. “It is not only a testament to the incredible skills and capabilities of our surgeons, anesthesiologists, intensivists, and cardiologists, but it also reflects the incredible multidisciplinary expertise available to our patients from a broad range of professionals across the Mount Sinai Health System.”

Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital is one of the world’s top four hospitals in Cardiology/Heart Surgery

Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital ranks No. 1 in New York and No. 4 globally according to Newsweek’s “The World’s Best Specialized Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is also No. 1 in New York for cardiology, heart and vascular surgery, according to U.S. News & World Report®.

It is part of Mount Sinai Health System, which is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. We advance medicine and health through unrivaled education and translational research and discovery to deliver care that is the safest, highest-quality, most accessible and equitable, and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,400 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture outpatient surgery centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2023-2024.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.