Newswise — Dr. Alina Ivaniuk talks with Dr. Meriem Bensalem-Owen about her career journey from Algeria to Kentucky, and how her experiences and opportunities have shaped her professionally and personally. Professor of Neurology and Director of the Epilepsy Program at the University of Kentucky, Dr. Bensalem-Owen has received several teaching awards and is co-principal investigator of the FINDERS Alliance, a team dedicated to improving epilepsy diagnosis and care through developing new brain imaging methods. Dr. Bensalem-Owen also is passionate about martial arts and dancing tango.