MERCER ISLAND, WA, and New York, NY, April 27, 2022 – CarepathRx, a leader in health system pharmacy and medication management solutions, today announced a comprehensive home infusion pharmacy partnership with Mount Sinai Health System, New York City’s largest academic health system. This multi-year agreement will expand patient access to home infusion therapies across the Mount Sinai Health System, encompassing its eight hospitals and ambulatory footprint.

“Mount Sinai is a leader in advancing hospital-level care at home and this comprehensive home infusion program is another key step in the expansion of this innovative model. The partnership with CarepathRx will enhance Mount Sinai’s response to the health-related needs of the diverse populations we serve and is an excellent alternative for patients that require IV-related therapies,” said Susan Mashni, PharmD, Senior Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer at Mount Sinai Health System.

“The home infusion program improves care continuity and aligns with Mount Sinai’s goal to deliver high-quality, equitable, accessible, and affordable therapies through new models of care,” added Hollis Kessler, Pharmacy Chief Transformation Officer at Mount Sinai Health System.

“We are excited to partner with Mount Sinai to expand their capabilities to provide home infusion services to the patients they serve,” said Kathie Patrick, President of CarepathRx Specialty Pharmacy & Infusion Solutions. “Our home infusion program provides hospital-level care within the home environment – leveraging this setting to help reduce costs, support improved outcomes, and enhance the patient experience. We greatly look forward to working with Mount Sinai.”

“Ambulatory care is one of the fastest growing segments of healthcare and home infusion is the fastest growing segment of ambulatory care,” added David Adair, Vice President of Health System Pharmacy Solutions at CarepathRx Specialty Pharmacy & Infusion Solutions. “CarepathRx’s end-to-end home infusion program helps health systems like Mount Sinai move into this treatment space efficiently and in a timely fashion.”

About CarepathRx

CarepathRx is transforming pharmacy care delivery for health systems and hospitals, delivering improved patient outcomes that drive clinical, quality, and financial results. Through the industry’s most comprehensive, end-to-end hospital pharmacy care delivery model, CarepathRx is turning hospital pharmacy into an active care management strategy and revenue generator while providing support across the patient’s complete healthcare journey. The company takes an enterprise approach, providing a powerful combination of technology, market-leading clinical pharmacy services, and wrap-around services that optimize pharmacy performance across the enterprise for fully integrated pharmacy operations, expanded healthcare services, improved ambulatory access, minimized clinical variation and new health system revenue streams. Today, CarepathRx serves more than 15 health systems and 600 hospitals, with more than 1,500 employees nationwide. For more information about CarepathRx, visit www.carepathrxllc.com.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading school of medicine and biomedical sciences, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai is a national and international source of unrivaled education—including the nation’s largest residency program—translational research and discovery, and collaborative clinical leadership ensuring that we deliver the highest quality care—from prevention to treatment of the most serious and complex human diseases. The Health System includes more than 7,200 physicians and features a robust and continually expanding network of multispecialty services, including more than 400 ambulatory practice locations throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 14 on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the Top 20 Best Hospitals in the country and the Icahn School of Medicine as one of the Top 20 Best Medical Schools in country. Mount Sinai Health System hospitals are consistently ranked regionally by specialty and our physicians in the top 1% of all physicians nationally by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.