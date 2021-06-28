Newswise — LA JOLLA, CALIF. – June 29, 2021 – Carl F. Ware, Ph.D., director of the Inflammatory Diseases Center at Sanford Burhnam Prebys, has received the 2021 International Cytokine & Interferon Society Honorary Lifetime Membership Award. The award is a tribute to his seminal and original contributions to our understanding of the role of cytokines in immunology and active engagement in cytokine research.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this prestigious award,” says Ware. “I’m grateful for the many outstanding scientists and students I’ve worked with over the years who have contributed to the field of cytokines. It’s especially gratifying to see how our discoveries are now being translated into much-needed therapies for infectious and inflammatory diseases—and even cancer.”

Ware began studying cytokines as a graduate student in the early 1970s. His decades-long career has produced many scientific breakthroughs, including the discoveries of several cytokines controlling immune defenses to viral infections. Recently, Ware showed that LIGHT levels are increased in COVID-19 patients progressing to pneumonia, which launched a Phase 2 trial using a LIGHT antibody that he developed.

With continuous support from the National Institutes of Health, Ware continues to investigate cytokine networks as a source of therapeutics for diseases without effective treatment. His work is providing new insights into immune evasion mechanisms and novel approaches to treat persistent viral infections. He is the holder of 18 patents, including one recently licensed to develop a new drug for patients with autoimmune diseases.

Among his several positions, he served with distinction as president of the International Cytokine Society and is on the scientific advisory board of the International Congress on TNF-related cytokines for many years. He has served on numerous advisory boards and study sections including the editorial board of the Journal of Interferon and Cytokine Research from 1996 to the present. In addition to his many scientific achievements, Ware has an outstanding record of mentorship with trainees who continue to shape the cytokine field all over the world.

