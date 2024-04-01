Newswise — Robert A. Salata, MD is the STERIS Chair of Excellence in Medicine and Chairman of the Department of Medicine since 2015 and was Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine for nearly 20 years at Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UHCMC). He is the founding Director of the Infectious Diseases and Immunology Institute in the School of Medicine.

Dr. Salata has research interests in clinical trials of antimicrobials and antiretrovirals, HIV co-infections including in resource-limited settings, as well as the epidemiology and prevention of HIV including the use of topical microbicides and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).