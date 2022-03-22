Newswise — CLEVELAND— Stanton Gerson, dean and senior vice president for medical affairs at the Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) School of Medicine, has appointed Daniel Simon senior associate dean for academic affairs for University Hospitals (UH).

Simon carries the title in addition to his roles at University Hospitals, where he is president of academic and external affairs and chief scientific officer.

As senior associate dean for academic affairs for UH, Simon will coordinate academic scholarship of the faculty of medicine on the UH hospital campus. He will work closely with Gerson to update and synergize strategic efforts, education and research for faculty and trainees of the school across its campuses, and will support basic, translational and clinical research, including outreach efforts for population and community-facing research. Simon and Gerson also will work to address recruitment priorities and co-investments in coordinated initiatives.

“Dr. Simon is an internationally recognized academic leader and will promote exceptional scholarship of the UH-based faculty,” Gerson said, “and I look forward to working with him in this highly visible role at the School of Medicine.”

Previously, Simon was president of UH Medical Centers (2015-21), director (2006-14) and then president (2014-15) of the UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, and chief of the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at UH Cleveland Medical Center.

Throughout his tenure, Simon and his team developed and executed growth, business and clinical strategies to enhance patient access, clinical integration and quality outcomes.

Simon, a nationally renowned leader in the field of cardiology, is a professor of medicine at the CWRU School of Medicine and also holds the Ernie and Patti Novak Distinguished Chair in Healthcare Leadership at University Hospitals.

“Dr. Simon is known for his dynamic leadership qualities and collegial style,” said UH CEO Cliff Megerian. “He is an excellent and natural choice to represent us in the administration of the CWRU School of Medicine.”

Simon holds a medical degree from Harvard Medical School, completed an internal medicine residency and cardiovascular medicine fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and interventional cardiology training at Beth Israel Hospital, Harvard Medical School. He was on the faculty of Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School before joining UH and CWRU.

Simon is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association and the Society of Cardiac Angiography and Interventions. He is a recipient of the prestigious MERIT Award from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and Distinguished Scientist Award from the American College of Cardiology.

His main area of research interest is the role of inflammation in vascular injury. His research is supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health and the Harrington Discovery Institute. Simon is co-founder of Sujana Biotech, a start-up biotechnology company developing novel monoclonal antibodies for a range of inflammatory and vascular disorders. The company’s lead product is in the early preclinical phase of development.

Simon has been recognized in Best Doctors in America and U.S. News Top Doctors. He has served on the Editorial Boards of Circulation and Journal American College Cardiology and currently serves on the Editorial Board of JAMA Cardiology. He also serves on the board of directors of Playhouse Square and University Circle Inc.

###

About Case Western Reserve University

Case Western Reserve University is one of the country's leading private research institutions. Located in Cleveland, we offer a unique combination of forward-thinking educational opportunities in an inspiring cultural setting. Our leading-edge faculty engage in teaching and research in a collaborative, hands-on environment. Our nationally recognized programs include arts and sciences, dental medicine, engineering, law, management, medicine, nursing and social work. About 5,800 undergraduate and 6,300 graduate students comprise our student body. Visit case.edu to see how Case Western Reserve thinks beyond the possible.

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 23 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s