Newswise — Travel advice has been issued for Canadians and Americans who are planning to visit some countries in the Caribbean and in parts of South America due to outbreaks of Oropouche virus disease (OVD).

OVD is spread to humans via bug bites by infected mosquitos and midges. Common symptoms include fever, headache chills and muscles and joint pain. In rare cases, OVD can cause illnesses like meningitis and encephalitis.

Zain Chagla is an associate professor with McMaster’s Department of Medicine and a member of the Michael G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research.

Chagla is available to speak on the virus’ effects on the body, prevention and the current OVD outbreak.

“It’s something that pregnant travellers should be aware of. The risk to the overall traveller is low, although there have been some complications associated with the disease and a couple of deaths,” Chagla says.

