Newswise — November 8, 2021 – Cassava is the third most important source of calories in the world, behind rice and corn. As many as 800 million people use it as a food source. The November 7th, 2021 Sustainable, Secure Food Blog tells you everything there is to know about this essential crop.

Blogger Sally Mallowa explains, “Cassava is a root crop that is high in starch. It is predominantly found in tropical or heated climates. Its growth cycle varies from eight to 23 months, depending on variety. It’s also a perennial crop.”

Adding in its long growth and harvest cycle, cassava is a key food security crop in war torn countries. It is a crop of choice to fight poverty in Africa. This makes the crop popular in countries that cannot produce rice or wheat. The Congo Basin, Latin America, and Southeast Asia are all geographic areas in which the crop is grown.

The plant is mostly starch, and there are a wide variety of products made from cassava including baking flour, juice, tapioca, and syrup. To learn more, read the entire blog: https://sustainable-secure-food-blog.com/2021/11/07/cassava-a-plant-for-all-times/

