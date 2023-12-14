Newswise — Cassyni, the leading platform of research seminars, is pleased to announce its latest strategic collaboration with Dimensions, among the world’s largest linked research databases, to increase the discoverability of research seminars and further connect them to the scholarly ecosystem.

Going forward, Cassyni seminars will be indexed in the Dimensions dataset. The inclusion of Cassyni’s semantic video knowledge within the Dimensions platform unlocks the potential to use research video for benchmarking, analytics and evaluation, significantly increasing its utility and relevance in the scholarly context.

Within Dimensions, users will be able to find Cassyni seminars using a new publication type filter. All seminars will have a complete detail page with associated metadata. As the partnership develops, Cassyni’s enhanced video player will be embedded on the page, allowing Dimensions users to watch seminars from within the platform, search the video and navigate slides.

Dr Daniel Hook, CEO of Digital Science said, “Dimensions was always intended to showcase a diverse collection of aspects of the scholarly record. This exciting integration with Cassyni brings an important new signal for cutting-edge research developments to Dimensions and shows how the use of common infrastructures such as Crossref DOIs allows us to unlock more of the potential of an ever-enriching ecosystem of research information for the benefit of researchers around the world.”

Dr Andrew Preston, co-founder of Cassyni said, “Seminars play an important role in the research lifecycle. Particularly with their recent inclusion as a non-traditional research output in the UK’s upcoming Research Excellence Framework and other national evaluation exercises, it’s critical that they are connected into the wider scholarly ecosystem. The knowledge unlocked by Cassyni’s semantic video technology combined with the Dimensions platform is an important step in this direction.”

This integration builds upon a previously announced partnership between Cassyni and EndNote, with a number of other integrations soon to be announced which will allow partners to offer AI-powered research video experiences to their users.

To find out more visit Cassyni.com or get in touch at [email protected]

About Cassyni

Cassyni was launched in 2021 by the former founders of Mendeley, Publons and Kopernio. Our vision is to create a vibrant and connected ecosystem that enables millions of online and hybrid research seminars; helping academics, institutions and journals grow their reach and maximise their impact in a green and inclusive way. To achieve this we have developed a next-generation workflow platform for seminar organisers, and are building the world’s largest freely accessible and fully searchable research seminar library. Cassyni also works with Springer Nature, Elsevier, The Royal Society and other publishers, helping them to build communities around research topics.

About Dimensions

Part of Digital Science, Dimensions is among the world’s largest linked research database and data infrastructure providers, re-imagining research discovery with access to grants, publications, clinical trials, patents and policy documents all in one place. www.dimensions.ai. Follow @DSDimensions on X and LinkedIn.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, ReadCube, Symplectic, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, Overleaf, Writefull, OntoChem, Scismic and metaphacts – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on X or on LinkedIn.



