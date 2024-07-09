Newswise — (COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Nationwide Children’s Hospital announced today that Catherine Krawczeski, MD, the hospital’s physician-in-chief since 2022, will now also serve as Nationwide Children’s chief medical officer.

Dr. Krawczeski will continue in her positions as physician-in-chief and chief of the Department of Pediatrics at Nationwide Children’s, and chair of Pediatrics at The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

In this newly combined role, Dr. Krawczeski will continue to develop physician leaders while ensuring the overall quality of medical services and providing both the clinical and academic perspectives to support the hospital’s vision and strategy.

“Nationwide Children’s Hospital is a unique organization. Our ‘One Team’ culture provides a strong foundation for and influence on the organization,” said Dr. Krawczeski. “The commitment to child health and wellness and to improving outcomes for all children is unsurpassed. I am grateful to be a part of the leadership team and to extend my role in that team to help provide the most innovative and highest quality of care to all children.”

Previously, Dr. Krawczeski served as division chief of Cardiology and co-director of The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s from 2018 to 2022, and she also holds the Dunlap Endowed Chair in Cardiology. At The Ohio State University College of Medicine, she has been professor with tenure of Pediatrics with co-appointments in Cardiology and Critical Care, and senior vice chair of the Department of Pediatrics.

“Dr. Krawczeski is a preeminent clinician who has become one of our hospital’s most important leaders, and we’re fortunate to have her take on this expanded position,” said Tim Robinson, chief executive officer of Nationwide Children’s. “Her expertise and dedication will continue to help the children and families we serve achieve their best outcomes.”

Dr. Krawczeski has been the principal investigator or co-investigator for seven National Institutes of Health grants; author of more than 200 peer-reviewed publications, book chapters and abstracts; and presenter at dozens of national and international conferences. She was chosen as a 2020 fellow in the Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine at Drexel University, designed for senior women health care faculty who are most likely to become executive leaders. She received her medical degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association.

Dr. Krawczeski resides in New Albany, Ohio with her husband, Rick.

