Background

Mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) transplantation is emerging as a promising cell therapeutic strategy in acute liver failure (ALF) clinical research. The potency of MSCs to migrate and engraft into targeted lesions could largely determine their clinical efficacy, in which chemokine/receptor axes play a crucial role. Unfortunately, the downregulation of chemokine receptors expression after in vitro expansion results in a poor homing capacity of MSCs.

Methods

By evaluating the chemokine expression profile in the liver of ALF patients and ALF mice, we found that CCL2 expression was highly upregulated in damaged livers, while the corresponding receptor, CCR2, was lacking in cultured MSCs. Thus, we genetically modified MSCs to overexpress CCR2 and investigated the targeted homing capacity and treatment efficacy of MSCCCR2 compared to those of the MSCvector control.

Results

In vivo and ex vivo near-infrared fluorescence imaging showed that MSCCCR2 rapidly migrated and localized to injured livers in remarkably greater numbers following systemic infusion, and these cells were retained in liver lesions for a longer time than MSCvector. Furthermore, MSCCCR2 exhibited significantly enhanced efficacy in the treatment of ALF in mice, which was indicated by a dramatically improved survival rate, the alleviation of liver injury with reduced inflammatory infiltration and hepatic apoptosis, and the promotion of liver regeneration.

Conclusions

Altogether, these results indicate that CCR2 overexpression enhances the targeted migration of MSCs to damaged livers, improves their treatment effect, and may provide a novel strategy for improving the efficacy of cell therapy for ALF.