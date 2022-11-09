Newswise — New York, NY (November 9, 2022) The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has awarded new funding for the World Trade Center (WTC) Health Program Clinical Center of Excellence at the Icahn School of Medicine’s Department of Environmental Medicine and Public Health.

Under this new contract, which will fund up to $340 million over eight years, our WTC Health Program will continue to provide— at no cost—medical monitoring, treatment, and case management services for responders who participated in the rescue, recovery, debris clean-up, and related support services following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Our WTC Health Program, a component of the Mount Sinai Selikoff Centers for Occupational Health, is the largest such center in the country and proudly cares for more than 25,000 responders at its Manhattan, Staten Island, Suffern, and Yonkers, New York, locations.

“The ongoing support of the federal government ensures that we’re able to provide critically needed services to responders,” said Michael Crane, MD, MPH, Medical Director of the Selikoff Centers. “Decades after 9/11, we’re only beginning to understand the health effects related to exposure to the WTC disaster site. Thousands of responders have developed chronic physical and mental health conditions, and all of them require monitoring and dedicated, ongoing care. The terms of this contract underscore our WTC Health Program’s commitment to meet the expanding health care needs of our aging responder population, in areas including mental health, cancer care, and case management.”

Sandra M. Lowe, MD, Medical Director of the WTC Center’s Mental Health Program, added “Many responders who developed psychiatric conditions due to their work at the WTC disaster site continue to experience symptoms, adding to their overall health burden. This funding will allow us to continue to address the growing mental health care needs of our program’s brave responders.”

