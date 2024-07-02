Newswise — According to the CDC, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in at least 44 states.

The new data shows an upward trend among southern states. This is the first major surge since the public health emergency ended a year ago.

Last month, the FDA advisory panel recommended the COVID-19 vaccine should be updated for the fall.

The updated version would target the JN.1 variant which is currently the most dominant strain. According to the CDC, it counts for one in four cases right now in the U.S.

Amanda Castel, is a professor of epidemiology at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health and an expert in infectious diseases. She has served as an Epidemic Intelligence Service officer for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, spent over a decade working with local and state health departments and is board certified in pediatrics and preventive medicine and public health.

Michael Knight, is an assistant professor of medicine at GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He can discuss COVID-19 and this surge.

Maria Elena Ruiz is an associate professor of medicine and an infectious disease expert at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She can discuss COVID-19 transmission and protection.

Emily R. Smith, is an assistant professor of global health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is an epidemiologist who can discuss COVID-19.

Adriana Glenn is an assistant professor in the GW School of Nursing. She can discuss COVID-19 and the recent uptick in cases.

